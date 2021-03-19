BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) announced on Friday that it has carried out a large-scale attack against the Saudi Aramco company.

The military spokesman for the Ansarallah Movement, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement: “We announce the implementation of Operation Sixth of Shaban, which targeted Aramco in Riyadh with 6 drones.”

“The aircraft hit their targets with high accuracy,” he continued.

#المسيرة_عاجل | متحدث القوات المسلحة: نعلن تنفيذ عملية السادس من شعبان والتي استهدفت شركة أرامكو في الرياض بـ 6 طائرات مسيرة أصابت أهدافها بدقة عالية — المسيرة – عاجل (@alosbou) March 19, 2021

The military spokesman for Ansarallah Movement pledged to “continue and escalate operations as long as the aggression continues and the siege.”

He also called on all foreign companies and Saudi civilians to “stay away from vital military targets, as they have become legitimate targets for the Houthi forces.”

The Saudi Ministry of Defense and Arab Coalition have yet to comment on these latest allegations from the Ansarallah Movement.

