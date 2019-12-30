BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces loyal to the Ansarallah Movement, said that the offensive capabilities of their forces has multiplied by 400% from what it was in the previous year, in addition to increasing its abilities.

He said during a press conference on Sunday that “our armed forces have become fully capable of making integrated missile systems in addition to different generations of attack and reconnaissance drones, and now they have a strategic store of missiles of various types in addition to an air force, which prepares them to launch offensive military operations.”

He continued, “the year 2019 witnessed the addition of new military formations to our armed forces, as well as specific combat units with thousands of recruits and volunteers. Our forces also carried out, under conditions of aggression and siege, dozens of training exercises in which hundreds of employees of combat military courses participated in various levels, as well as colleges and military institutes, soldiers and officers from various Military areas. ”

On what he described as the achievements of the air defenses, he said that “air defense operations during the current year resulted in the shooting down of 69 aircraft belonging to the aggression forces, which were distributed between 7 combat aircraft, 9 low reconnaissance planes and 53 spy planes.”

Recently, the Minister of State for Saudi Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, said that “there is a possibility to reach a truce followed by a settlement in Yemen.”

Al-Jubeir added on the sixth of this month that “all Yemenis, including the Houthis, have a role in the future of Yemen. The only solution in Yemen is political, and the Houthis are the ones who started the war, not us.”

Al-Jubeir warned that Iran’s interference in Yemen was “destructive,” stressing the special importance of Yemen to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisements