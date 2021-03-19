BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (var. Houthi forces) attempted to advance inside a strategic district located in the Marib Governorate on Thursday, prompting intense clashes between their troops and the Yemeni government forces.

According to local reports on Thursday, the Ansarallah Movement attempted to capture the Aydat Al-Ra’a area in the western part of Marib’s Sirwah District; however, Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV reported that the Ansarallah Movement was able to capture some sites in the Aydat Al-Ra’a.

Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen further reported advances at the Al-Bara’a area of the Sirwah District, but did not specify the sites that were captured by the Ansarallah Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Yemeni army and the popular committees liberated several sites in the Al-Bara’a region in the Sirwah District,” Al-Mayadeen TV added.

The Ansrallah Movement has been attempting to capture several remaining sites under the control of the Yemeni government forces around Marib, a move that has been heavily criticized by the Arab Coalition.

Should the Yemeni government forces lose the administrative capital of Marib and its adjacent oil fields, it would strike a major blow to the latter’s economic capabilities, along with a major city in northern Yemen.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!