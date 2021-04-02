BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Houthi forces continued their offensive in western Marib this week, in an attempt to isolate the administrative capital and its corresponding oil fields.

On Thursday, the Houthi forces attacked the Sirwah District after repelling a counter-assault from the Yemeni armed forces and their pro-government allies.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, the Houthi forces were able to capture some new sites in the Sirwah District; however, they did not specify what was seized from the progovernment troops.

At the same time, reports surfaced on Thursday that read the Houthi forces were advancing on the IDP camps near the administrative capital; however, this has not been verified.

The Houthi offensive on Marib has been strongly condemned by the Arab Coalition, who have called on the former to halt their attack and return to peace talks.

