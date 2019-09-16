BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Houthi forces attacked the Saudi Aramco oil sites using newly-modified drones, the official media wing of the Yemeni group announced this morning.

According to the Houthi forces, their drones possessed new jet engines that increased their attack capabilities.

The Houthi forces added that they are still able to hit the oil facilities in Khurays and Buqayq, despite the increased security around these sites.

The U.S.administration has accused Iran of being behind the attack on these Saudi Aramco oil facilities; this has been denied by the Islamic Republic.

Kuwaiti observers released a film shortly after the attack showing alleged Houthi drones leaving southern Iraq.

The Iraqi government has denied the allegations that the Houthi drones used their airspace to attack the Saudi Aramco sites.

