BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Houthi forces attacked the Saudi Aramco oil sites using newly-modified drones, the official media wing of the Yemeni group announced this morning.
According to the Houthi forces, their drones possessed new jet engines that increased their attack capabilities.
The Houthi forces added that they are still able to hit the oil facilities in Khurays and Buqayq, despite the increased security around these sites.
The U.S.administration has accused Iran of being behind the attack on these Saudi Aramco oil facilities; this has been denied by the Islamic Republic.
Kuwaiti observers released a film shortly after the attack showing alleged Houthi drones leaving southern Iraq.
The Iraqi government has denied the allegations that the Houthi drones used their airspace to attack the Saudi Aramco sites.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.