BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement, also known as the Houthi Movement, announced new drone strikes on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this morning.

The spokesperson for the Ansarallah-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, announced on Twitter that the Houthi forces had targeted Abha International Airport and King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait.

“The air force managed, thanks be to God, to carry out an attack operation against military targets at the Abha International Airport and King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait, with three Qasef 2K drones, and the strikes were accurate,” Sare’e tweeted.

“This targeting is part of our natural and legitimate right to respond to the crimes of aggression and its continued siege on our country,” he added.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense and Arab Coalition have yet to respond to these claims from the Houthi forces.

This latest attack by the Houthi forces comes just days after they launched ballistic missiles toward the Kingdom.

