BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Houthi forces, also known as the Ansarallah Movement, announced that it had targeted the Jizan Airport and King Khalid Airbase in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Sunday morning.

The spokesman for the Houthi-aligned Yemeni armed forces,, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, tweeted on Sunday morning that two Qasef-2K drones struck the two airports in the southern region of the Gulf Kingdom.

“The air force managed to target, by the grace of God, the airfields of warplanes at Jizan Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait on Sunday morning with two Qasef 2K drones, and the hit was accurate,” Saree tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This targeting comes in response to the continuing aggression and siege on our dear country,” he would add.

سلاح الجو المسير يتمكن بفضل الله من إستهداف مرابض الطائرات الحربية في مطار جيزان وقاعدة الملك خالد الجوية بخميس مشيط صباح اليوم الأحد بطائرتين قاصف 2k وكانت الإصابة دقيقة .

هذا الإستهداف يأتي ردا على استمرار العدوان والحصار على بلدِنا العزيز. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) April 11, 2021

Earlier today, the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen announced that it had intercepted an armed drone launched by the Houthi forces toward Khamis Mushait; it remains unclear if the drone mentioned by the Coalition was the same one used to attack the King Khalid Airbase.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























