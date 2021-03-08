BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (var. Houthi forces) announced on Monday evening that their rocket battalion launched a new ballistic missile strike on targets inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Ansarallah-linked Yemeni armed forces,, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said on Twitter that “the Missile Force targeted a sensitive military target at Abha International Airport with a new ballistic missile, which has entered service recently and has not been revealed yet, the designated targeted has been hit with high precision.”

He added that “this targeting comes within the framework of legitimate response to the continued aggression and siege on our country.

The Arab Coalition in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, has yet to comment on this latest claim from the Ansarallah Movement.

This latest attack comes a day after the Ansarallah Movement announced the implementation of a large operation called “The Sixth Deterrence Balance”, which targeted the headquarters of the Saudi Aramco company at the port of Ras al-Tanura in the city of Qatif, along with a number of other sites inside the Kingdom.

At the same time, the Ansarallah Movement has intensified their offensive in the Marib Governorate of northern Yemen, seizing territories from the Saudi-backed forces that are attempting to maintain control over the administrative capital and its strategic oil fields.

