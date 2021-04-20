BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Houthi forces announced an attack on the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to the group’s spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Houthi forces targeted a military site at the Abha Airport using an armed drone.

“The Air Force carried out an attack operation on Abha International Airport with a drone type, Qasef-2K; it targeted an important military site and the strike was accurate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “The targeting comes in response to the escalation of aggression (referring to the operations of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia) and the ongoing siege on our country.”

On the other hand, Saudi media reported that the coalition forces intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by the Houthi forces towards Khamis Mushait.

No further details were released.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!