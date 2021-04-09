BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Houthi forces, also known as the Ansarallah Movement, in Yemen announced that its forces had carried out an attack using a drone aircraft on a “sensitive site” at the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said that a Qasef 2K drone “hit its target accurately.”

He added that this targeting comes “within the framework of the legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and the comprehensive siege on our dear country.”

For its part, the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen announced that it had “intercepted and destroyed an explosive UAV” launched by the Houthi forces toward Khamis Mushayt.

This comes a day after the Houthi forces announced that they had targeted airfields at the airport in Jizan Governorate in Saudi Arabia with an armed drone.

