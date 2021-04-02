BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Houthi-aligned Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, on Thursday, announced the implementation of an air attack on the King Khalid Airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Saree said, in a brief statement via Twitter, that “the Air Force managed to target King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait with two Qasef 2K aircraft, and the hit was accurate.”

He added, “The targeting comes in response to the escalation of aggression and its continuous siege on our country.”

On the other hand, the Arab coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones that were launched by the Houthi forces toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

The air attack is the second Houthi attack within hours, as the group announced earlier in the day that it attacked sites it described as “sensitive” and “important” in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with four drones, without indicating the location of those targets.

They vowed to continue their attacks as long as the coalition operations continued.

