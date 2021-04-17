BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – On Saturday, Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) announced that it had launched an attack by means of a drone on the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Houthi forces, Yahya Saree, posted on his Twitter account that a Qasef 2K drone bombed a “sensitive military target” at the King Khalid Airbase located in Khamis Mushait, adding that “the hit was accurate.”

The Saudi-led Arab coalition has yet to announce that it has detected any attacks by the Houthis on the kingdom today.

This comes against the backdrop of the intensification of attacks by the Houthi forces on the neighboring Kingdom; these strikes have been heavily criticized by the Arab Coalition in Yemen.

At the same time, intense clashes continue in northern Yemen, as the Houthi forces attempt to capture the oil rich governorate of Marib.

