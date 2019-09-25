BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A military commander from the Iranian Armed Forces said on Wednesday that the Houthi (var. Ansarallah) forces are 400 times stronger than they were four years ago.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abu Al-Fadl Shukarji, told Iran’s Fars News Agency that the Houthi forces are a powerful entity that will not surrender their ground inside Yemen.

Shukarji said the Houthi capabilities have put them in position to win the war in Yemen and threaten all those who oppose them in the region.

“If the aggression on Yemen continues for another four years, their strength will push to 4,000 times greater and the forces of aggression only surrender to Yemen,” he added.

Over the last four years, the Houthi forces have developed a very powerful missile arsenal that possesses the ability to strike several sites in the region.

The Houthi forces have repeatedly showcased these capabilities in their attacks on Saudi Arabia and nearby countries like the United Arab Emirates.

Discuss

Roki
Guest
Roki
Houthi forces should enter in SA and overthrow the ruling Ibn Salman family and and free the people enslaved by the criminal regime.

2019-09-26 07:33
Surfer
Guest
Surfer
Agreed, but it seems they’re saving their energy to defend their country which is a no.1 priority.

2019-09-26 11:21
Unknown
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Unknown
Which is understandable. Only after the Saudi forces are pushed out of Yemen could that be done.

2019-09-26 21:46
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Do you recognise this guy? He’s older now… No surprise his speeches can last for 2-3 hours and his Twitter account shows serious insanity symptoms… +++ “If the aggression on Yemen continues for another four years, their strength will push to 4,000 times greater and the forces of aggression only surrender to Yemen,” Brigadier General Abu Al-Fadl Shukarji added. => Hey, Shukarji, you should better reduce with… +++ “Over the last four years, the Houthi forces have developed a very powerful missile arsenal that possesses the ability to strike several sites in the region.” => Correction : Iran developed this… Read more »

2019-09-26 04:20
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Oh, 6 are offended seeing Khamenei smoking opium? My 2c you can find pictures of Ahmadinejad doing so : he has all symptoms of it too, so do at least 5 millions Iranians.
It’s a very delusional drug.
Iranian jokes like “Rouhani says America spends billions of dollars in technology to send people into space, but every young Iranian can get there with just one ‘cigari’ (opium laced cigarette)” and “Don’t drink and drive, smoke and fly.” are common.

2019-09-26 22:41
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
How does it feels to know that your Supreme Leader is just a junky?

2019-09-26 22:42