BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the Houthi-led attack on the Mocha District of western Yemen resulted in massive losses for the Saudi-led forces two-days-ago.

“Operation ‘If You Go Back’ was carried out by nine ballistic missiles and more than 20 drones; they targeted enemy camps in Mocha,” the spokesperson began.

“More than 350 hostile elements were killed and wounded, including Saudi, Emirati and Sudanese nationals, during the operation, they continued, pointing out that they also “destroyed five weapons stores and a number of vehicles and armored vehicles in the targeted camps in Mocha.”

The spokesperson said this massive attack by the Houthi forces was carried out in retaliation for the Saudi Coalition strikes on northern Yemen.

“We affirm that we will not stand idly by and will respond strongly to the aggression and violations in Hodeidah and the western coast,” he added.

Advertisements