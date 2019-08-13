BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Hong Kong protesters on Tuesday detained and beat two Chinese journalists that were reporting from the airport where a demonstration was taking place.
Hong Kong protesters detained and beat 2 men from mainland China today at HK Airport. One was reporter of @globaltimesnews This one was accused to be a mainland cop because protesters search his ID and supposedly Google his name 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/CtZhBRy43B
— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 13, 2019
One of the detained journalists was a reporter at the Global Times publication, which covers news from all over China and the world.
Hong Kong protesters detained and beat 2 men from mainland China today at HK Airport. One was reporter of @globaltimesnews This one was accused to be a mainland cop because protesters search his ID and supposedly Google his name 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/CtZhBRy43B
— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 13, 2019
Reporter Fu Guohao of @globaltimesnews tied up by Hong Kong protesters at HK airport. In this clip he said “I support HK police, you can proceed to beat me!” 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/CDkE8ODbii
— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 13, 2019
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.