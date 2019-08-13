BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Hong Kong protesters on Tuesday detained and beat two Chinese journalists that were reporting from the airport where a demonstration was taking place.

Hong Kong protesters detained and beat 2 men from mainland China today at HK Airport. One was reporter of @globaltimesnews This one was accused to be a mainland cop because protesters search his ID and supposedly Google his name 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/CtZhBRy43B — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 13, 2019

One of the detained journalists was a reporter at the Global Times publication, which covers news from all over China and the world.

Hong Kong protesters detained and beat 2 men from mainland China today at HK Airport. One was reporter of @globaltimesnews This one was accused to be a mainland cop because protesters search his ID and supposedly Google his name 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/CtZhBRy43B — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 13, 2019

Reporter Fu Guohao of @globaltimesnews tied up by Hong Kong protesters at HK airport. In this clip he said “I support HK police, you can proceed to beat me!” 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/CDkE8ODbii — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 13, 2019

Advertisements