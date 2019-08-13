BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Hong Kong protesters on Tuesday detained and beat two Chinese journalists that were reporting from the airport where a demonstration was taking place.

One of the detained journalists was a reporter at the Global Times publication, which covers news from all over China and the world.

 

Slavonac
Guest
Slavonac
If this is a black colour revolution, which colour have the MOSSAD/CIA designated for Russia? I bet it is White, to commemorate the Institute’s success from 1918…

2019-08-14 00:46
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Or simply Hong-Kong not willing to be swallowed by Commies. The most pitiful was that it was Thatcher herself who reminded China that UK had leased HK for 99 years : the Commies who subdued the Republic of China didn’t even knew about it!
Don’t you think that Mossad, with only 1,200 personnel, has already more than enough stuff to do other than giving a fück about what may happen in Hong-Kong?

