The former US Secretary of State and Donald Trump’s main rival in the 2016 presidential election Hilary Clinton has lashed out at the US president amid reports of a US troops pull-out from northern Syria, writing on her Twitter page that the move represents a “betrayal”.

“Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office,” Clinton tweeted.

This comes as Turkey is gearing up to clear Kurdish-led militants from Syrian territories east of the Euphrates.

In the meantime, the SDF has called it “a stab in the back”, claiming that the US had assured the militants there would not be any Turkish offensive in the region. The Kurdish-led militants, however, stressed that they would fight against Turkey’s forces without any hesitation.

