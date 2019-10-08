The former US Secretary of State and Donald Trump’s main rival in the 2016 presidential election Hilary Clinton has lashed out at the US president amid reports of a US troops pull-out from northern Syria, writing on her Twitter page that the move represents a “betrayal”.

“Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office,” Clinton tweeted.

This comes as Turkey is gearing up to clear Kurdish-led militants from Syrian territories east of the Euphrates.

In the meantime, the SDF has called it “a stab in the back”, claiming that the US had assured the militants there would not be any Turkish offensive in the region. The Kurdish-led militants, however, stressed that they would fight against Turkey’s forces without any hesitation.

 

Source: Sputnik

Stern Daler
Killary does not understand that the US Emperor wants to entice the Sultan into a major war about the Syrian borders. In this war he will soon need US help.

p.s. The US constantly bullies and betrays allies and principles whatever.

2019-10-08 10:04
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ “In this war he will soon need US help”
=> Which he may not receive at all… Moreover, Turkey is even seen as a biggest issue than Iran by Gulf monarchies+Egypt+Israel. The support to Muslim Brotherhood+Hamas+Sheebabs in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Somalia and Israel infuriates more than one, same for Qatar…

2019-10-08 12:41