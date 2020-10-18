BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that a high-ranking U.S. official traveled to Syria this year to discuss the release of the American prisoners, most notably Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz, inside the Arab Republic.
According to the Wall Street Journal’s report, Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President and top counter-terrorism official, Kash Patel, traveled to Damascus to secure the release of two U.S. citizens believed to be held inside a Syrian government prison.
The report said that the talks between the Syrian and U.S. governments did not go very far, as Damascus demands the complete withdrawal of American forces inside Syria.
Furthermore, the recent sanctions imposed on Damascus, including seven new government officials, has likely complicated the talks between the two parties.
The Syrian government has not confirmed whether or not they are holding Tice, while they have released no public information about the detainment of Kamalmaz.
