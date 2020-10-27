BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A high-ranking Syrian militant commander was reportedly killed in the ongoing conflict in the Karabakh region, opposition activists reported on Tuesday.
According to the reports, one of the highest ranking commanders of the Turkish-backed Hamza Division, Adel al-Shaher, who is known by the nom de guerre “Abu Shaher”, was reportedly killed recently while fighting for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Karabakh region.
Al-Shaher took part in several battles over the years inside Syria, as he led the Hamza Division in the northern part of the country.
His death in the ongoing conflict in Karabakh will prove to be a major loss for the Hamza Division and for the Turkish-backed forces in Syria.
It should be noted that the Hamza Division is one of the largest factions inside the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA), which operations in the northern governorates of Syria.
