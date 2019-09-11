BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – A high-ranking Saudi jihadist commander was assassinated this week while traveling with his bodyguard through a city in eastern Idlib.
According to opposition activists on social media, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham military commander, known by his nom de guerre “Abu ‘Abdel-Mohsen Al-Jazrawi”, was assassinated alongside his bodyguard in the Idlib Governorate city of Saraqib.
Al-Jazrawi, a Saudi national, was considered one of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s top military commanders before his assassination.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination.
In the past, opposition activists have accused both the Syrian government and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) of carrying out assassinations in the Idlib Governorate.
These assassinations had become so prevalent earlier this year that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a wide-scale campaign in the Idlib Governorate to eliminate Syrian government and ISIS sleeper cells.
If any spies were captured by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, they would be killed by the jihadist group and a video would later be released of the execution.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.