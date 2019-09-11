BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – A high-ranking Saudi jihadist commander was assassinated this week while traveling with his bodyguard through a city in eastern Idlib.

According to opposition activists on social media, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham military commander, known by his nom de guerre “Abu ‘Abdel-Mohsen Al-Jazrawi”, was assassinated alongside his bodyguard in the Idlib Governorate city of Saraqib.

Al-Jazrawi, a Saudi national, was considered one of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s top military commanders before his assassination.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination.

In the past, opposition activists have accused both the Syrian government and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) of carrying out assassinations in the Idlib Governorate.

These assassinations had become so prevalent earlier this year that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a wide-scale campaign in the Idlib Governorate to eliminate Syrian government and ISIS sleeper cells.

If any spies were captured by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, they would be killed by the jihadist group and a video would later be released of the execution.

