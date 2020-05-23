BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – A high-ranking commander from the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army was killed this week while fighting against the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council in the Abyan Governorate of southern Yemen.
According to pro-government media, the commander of the 153rd Brigade of the Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Mohammad Salih Al-Aqili, was killed during clashes with the Southern Transitional Council.
Al-Aqili is considered one of the most prominent military leaders in the government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.
According to media sources, Al-Aqili, who was leading the government forces at the Sheikh Salem Front, was killed in clashes in the Shakra area.
Mohammad Salih al-Aqili took command of 153rd Brigade from his brother Ahmed Salih al-Aqili, who was killed by a landmine in the Al-Bayda Governorate in June 2018.
Their third brother, Abd al-Hadi, was also killed in previous fighting in Yemen.
Since April, the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army and UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council have been engaged in a fierce battle across the southern region of Yemen.
The Southern Transitional Council took control of the de-facto capital city, Aden, along with several other areas, including Socotra Island.
