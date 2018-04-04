BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – A high ranking rebel commander has recently defected to the Syrian government after spending much of the war in the East Ghouta region of Damascus.
According to a Syrian military report, the former security chief of Faylaq Al-Rahman, Isma’el Al-Saghir (AKA “Abu Salmo”), defected to the Syrian government after settling his situation with them in the East Ghouta.
Saghir reportedly defected alongside several of his fighters that also fought with Faylaq Al-Rahman for the majority of the East Ghouta battle.
A military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar this afternoon that Saghir is not the only Faylaq Al-Rahman commander to defect to the Syrian government; several others will be revealed in the coming days.
