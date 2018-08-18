BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Just days after the formation of the Turkish-backed “National Liberation Front”, the new rebel coalition announced the death of one of its official’s in the Idlib countryside.
According to opposition activists via social media, the high ranking official of the National Liberation Front, ‘Abdo Radwan Al-Bakri (AKA “Abu Talha”), was killed after unknown assailants detonated a car bomb outside the rebel coalition’s base in the Jabal Al-Arba’een region of Idlib.
The NLF official was killed alongside several other rebel fighters who present at the rebel coalition’s base in the Idlib countryside.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, opposition activists have already accused the Islamic State of carrying out this car bombing.
The Islamic State’s sleeper cells have often targeted rebel fighters and their commanders in the Idlib Governorate; this became more prevalent once they began losing their territories across Syria.
231
- 231Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.