BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Just days after the formation of the Turkish-backed “National Liberation Front”, the new rebel coalition announced the death of one of its official’s in the Idlib countryside.

According to opposition activists via social media, the high ranking official of the National Liberation Front, ‘Abdo Radwan Al-Bakri (AKA “Abu Talha”), was killed after unknown assailants detonated a car bomb outside the rebel coalition’s base in the Jabal Al-Arba’een region of Idlib.

The NLF official was killed alongside several other rebel fighters who present at the rebel coalition’s base in the Idlib countryside.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack; however, opposition activists have already accused the Islamic State of carrying out this car bombing.

The Islamic State’s sleeper cells have often targeted rebel fighters and their commanders in the Idlib Governorate; this became more prevalent once they began losing their territories across Syria.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Buena noticia, sufre Erdogan.

