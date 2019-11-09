BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A high ranking Turkish-backed militant commander was killed on Saturday during clashes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the town of Tal Tamr.

According to reports, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) commander and co-founder of the group’s Deir Ezzor wing, Khodr Nuwiji, was killed north of Tal Tamr.

No further details were released by the pro-militant pages.

