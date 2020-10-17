BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – On Thursday, a suspected U.S.-led Coalition drone targeted several jihadist leaders inside the administrative capital of the Idlib Governorate.

According to report from northwestern Syria, the suspected U.S.-led Coalition drone opened fire on a vehicle carrying these jihadist rebel leaders inside the administrative capital on Thursday.

The reports pointed out that the targeted car was carrying leaders from the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Deen group.

One of the leaders was identified as the Egyptian national, Abu Dhar Al-Masri, who was reported to be a Shari’ah judge within the organization before his assassination this week. Masri was previously targeted in a similar attack in western Aleppo last year, but he survived the incident with serious injuries.

The second leader killed in the suspected U.S.-led Coalition attack was the Moroccan national, Abu Yousef Al-Maghribi, who was also a Shari’ah judge inside the Hurras Al-Deen group. Not much is known about Maghribi before his assassination on Thursday.

The Hurras Al-Deen group consists of jihadist fighters who announced in 2016 the creation of their own organization, maintaining their loyalty to the leader of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

The Hurras Al-Deen group consists of foreign jihadists, as well as local fighters, who have participated in several battles against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in northwestern Syria.