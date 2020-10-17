BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – On Thursday, a suspected U.S.-led Coalition drone targeted several jihadist leaders inside the administrative capital of the Idlib Governorate.
According to report from northwestern Syria, the suspected U.S.-led Coalition drone opened fire on a vehicle carrying these jihadist rebel leaders inside the administrative capital on Thursday.
The reports pointed out that the targeted car was carrying leaders from the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Deen group.
One of the leaders was identified as the Egyptian national, Abu Dhar Al-Masri, who was reported to be a Shari’ah judge within the organization before his assassination this week. Masri was previously targeted in a similar attack in western Aleppo last year, but he survived the incident with serious injuries.
The second leader killed in the suspected U.S.-led Coalition attack was the Moroccan national, Abu Yousef Al-Maghribi, who was also a Shari’ah judge inside the Hurras Al-Deen group. Not much is known about Maghribi before his assassination on Thursday.
The Hurras Al-Deen group consists of jihadist fighters who announced in 2016 the creation of their own organization, maintaining their loyalty to the leader of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, Ayman Al-Zawahiri.
The Hurras Al-Deen group consists of foreign jihadists, as well as local fighters, who have participated in several battles against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies in northwestern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.