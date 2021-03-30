BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Kurdish-led Asayish forces announced the arrest of nine Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) members, including a leader in the organization, hours after they launched a security campaign in the Al-Hol Camp of Al-Hasakah.

The Asayish said, in a statement about the results of the first days of the campaign it launched at dawn on Monday, that it had arrested Abu Saad Al-Iraqi, whom it described as one of the leaders of ISIS, and that he worked for a long time to recruit people for the organization.

In the statement reported by the Hawar Agency, the Asayish explained that the campaign it launched on Monday, under the name “Humanity and Security Campaign”, in which 5,000 of those forces participated, with the support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The statement stressed that “nine people were arrested, including those accused of belonging to ISIS, whose names were on the search list.”

The Asayish confirmed that “within the framework of the campaign, the residents of the camp’s neighborhoods were counted, and after the completion of the census operations, the people were returned to the neighborhoods in which they live.

The Asayish reportedly added that the operations are still ongoing in the Al-Hol Camp.

