BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The government-affiliated Yemeni Army announced on Friday, the killing of a field commander from the Ansarallah (Houthis) forces in clashes in the Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen.
The Yemeni Ministry of Defense stated that “clashes erupted between the army and the Houthis this morning atthe Al-Arish Front, east of the Sabr District, east of Taiz.”
They stressed that “the confrontations resulted in the killing of the field commander of the Houthi group, Muhammad Mansour Farea, and the wounding of others.”
They pointed out that “Farea is considered one of the important leaders among the Houthis in Taiz Governorate.”
The Ansarallah forces have not released a statement regarding the alleged killing of Farea this week.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.