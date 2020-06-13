BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The government-affiliated Yemeni Army announced on Friday, the killing of a field commander from the Ansarallah (Houthis) forces in clashes in the Taiz Governorate, southwest of Yemen.

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense stated that “clashes erupted between the army and the Houthis this morning atthe Al-Arish Front, east of the Sabr District, east of Taiz.”

They stressed that “the confrontations resulted in the killing of the field commander of the Houthi group, Muhammad Mansour Farea, and the wounding of others.”

They pointed out that “Farea is considered one of the important leaders among the Houthis in Taiz Governorate.”

The Ansarallah forces have not released a statement regarding the alleged killing of Farea this week.

