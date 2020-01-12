BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Prime Minister, Imad Khamis made a trip to Tehran with several high-level government officials on Sunday to meet with their Iranian counterparts.

“Today, a high-level government delegation headed by Prime Minister Imad Khamis, began a trip to the Iranian capital, Tehran, during which they will discuss with senior officials there the current bilateral relations between the two countries and work to strengthen them at all levels, as well as accelerating developments in the regional and international arenas,” Al-Watan reported, quoting a diplomatic source.

The Al-Watan source said that consultation and coordination between the two countries at this stage is necessary because after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the two allies need to strengthen their alliance.

The newspaper added that the delegation will include in the foreign and defense ministers.

On Friday, January 2nd, the U.S. military carried out an attack near the Baghdad International Airport, resulting in the assassination of the Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and the Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

Iran responded to these assassinations by targeting the U.S. military’s positions at two bases inside of Iraq. The attack primarily targeted the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase, which hosts the second largest U.S. military contingetn in Iraq.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Israel used Lebanese airspace to launch attack on Damascus: report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
IshaqDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Meanwhile …
Outside Tehran’s Amir Kabir Univ. Iran Riot police shoot tear gas at students. Students say the government and says security forces “are mistakenly” shooting tear gas at “mourners” referring to the government saying the downing of flight PS572 was a mistake.
Students are chanting, “I will kill those who killed my brother” referring to the government’s downing of flight PS752 that killed a large number of Iranian students and also “death to liars”, “we want want justice”
Note that, according to FARS-News, protesters in Tehran have torn pictures of Qassem Soleimani.

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-12 12:09
Ishaq Jude
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Ishaq Jude
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

May God almighty curse the Zionist Devils for all those problems they created in the Middle East. Amen!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-12 13:24
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Estoy de acurdo con tu opinión

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-12 19:51