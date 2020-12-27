BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A high-level Egyptian delegation arrived in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Sunday, on a visit that includes an assistant foreign minister and a prominent security official.

According to RT Arabic, who cited the Libyan media, the Egyptian delegation is headed by the General Intelligence Agency and that they are meeting with high-level officials in the Government of National Accord (GNA).

This visit is the first of its kind for an official Egyptian delegation to Tripoli since the beginning of the battle for Tripoli between the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the forces of the Government of National Accord.

This visit comes a day after the Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, accompanied by the Chief of Staff and army commanders, visited Tripoli in an unannounced move.

The Turkish Minister of Defense and the head of the Libyan Supreme Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, stressed the continuation of joint coordination between Ankara and Tripoli to confront the Libyan National Army forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

It should be noted that Egypt is one of the biggest external supporters of the Libyan National Army, which has brought them in conflict with the Government of National Accord.