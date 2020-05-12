BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – Israel’s Channel 7 said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) faced a “war of attrition” in southern Lebanon, just before it withdrew from the Levantine nation on May 25, 2000.
According to their report, a discussion with Israeli military historian Uri Milstein was held about the 20th anniversary of the IDF’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
Milstein explained that the Israel was facing a war of attrition with Hezbollah before their subsequent withdrawal, which caused issues for the IDF inside southern Lebanon.
The historian said that the IDF did not achieve the desired goals in Lebanon, despite occupying southern Lebanon for 18 years, stressing that the military establishment was not successful during these long years, and it did not perform well.
Milstein explained that Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister, was the one who stopped this war (the war of attrition), but it was too late, and he called for the unilateral withdrawal from Lebanon in May 2000.
He pointed out that the Israeli Armed Forces and Barak himself have been criticized for this move, as he withdrew from southern Lebanon, overnight, in a unilateral withdrawal, without notifying anyone, which was later considered a victory for Hezbollah.
The historian pointed out that other Israeli parties considered that it was possible to withdraw, while preserving the dignity of the Israeli army, or in another way, preserving its dignity in front of Hezbollah and the international community.
