BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) -The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, declared that “the resistance forces are capable of hitting any target in the territories of Israeli control in the event of a military confrontation.”

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday, Nasrallah said: “The great mobilization that the resistance carried out was at all levels and in full view of the Israelis … and the Israeli drones in the Lebanese airspace are witnessing great confusion for fear of the resistance’s response … He knows that we fired the appropriate weapon towards its drones without this being made public.”

Nasrallah stressed that “the number of precision missiles the resistance has is twice what it was a year ago,” declaring: “Any target throughout occupied Palestine we can hit, we are able to hit it accurately.”

Nasrallah continued that “the Israelis should be concerned about the resistance on land, sea and air,” noting that there are “things the resistance has, about which the Israeli knows nothing, and it is in a very narrow circle.”

“We are still on our promise to respond to the killing of the Israeli enemy, the martyr Ali Mohsen, in Syria,” Nasrallah added about the killing of a Hezbollah soldier in Damascus, Syria, in August.

Following the death of Mohsen, Israel claims it did not intend to kill the Hezbollah soldier, but the Lebanese group has vowed to avenge his killing.