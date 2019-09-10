BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.)- Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech to a crowd in southern Beirut on Tuesday as many Lebanese Muslims observe the tenth day of Ashura.

Addressing the large crowd, Sayyed Nasrallah reaffirmed Hezbollah’s support for the Palestinian cause, while pledging his organization’s “full commitment to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as an honest refugee working for the return to their homeland.”

“We support Palestine, its people and its cause, and our eternal commitment to liberate it, knowing that this position costs us a lot.”

Nasrallah stressed that “the position of the Palestinian people is the pillar to bring down the Deal of the Century,” denouncing the desecration of Netanyahu of the Palestinian holy sites.

Pointing to Ashura, Nasrallah thanked the Lebanese army and security forces for their efforts to enable this event.

“This large crowd is a response to that historic call from the center of the Karbala desert and that bloody confrontation. Today, as over time, we feel that Hussein calls us to the Day of Resurrection, starting with the voice of all the tormented and oppressed in our country and all the countries of the world,” he said.

Touching on the Yemeni conflict, Nasrallah accused the U.S.-British alliance of continuing an “absurd war” on Yemen. He also called on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to stop their war on Yemen because it will only bring them ‘humiliation.’

Commenting on U.S. sanctions, the Hezbollah leader said that “these sanctions are unjust sanctions against Iran and Syria, as well as on resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq.”

He also condemned “the imposition of sanctions on Lebanese banks and on rich Shiite people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah,” calling on them to reconsider of this policy.

The Secretary-General also urged the Lebanese state and the government to defend the Lebanese and their institutions.

In response to the recent conflict with Israel, the Hezbollah leader said his organization will not back down and will respond to any attacks from the enemy.

“If the enemy attacks Lebanon, it is the legal and legitimate right of the Lebanese, as stated in the ministerial statement, to defend Lebanon, its sovereignty and dignity. So, away from the noise internally and the threat externally, I say and repeat, if Lebanon is attacked we will respond to this attack. No red lines in next war if hostility staged on Lebanon,” Nasrallah told the crowd.

Nasrallah said, “the Lebanese dropped the attempt by Israel to change the rules of engagement that have been in place since 2006,” praising the unified Lebanese position in rejecting the Israeli aggression on Lebanon through the drones over Beirut’s southern suburb.

He added: “Today we will set equations and strengthen the deterrent that protects our country. The legendary and invincible army has turned into a Hollywood army, afraid, cowardly and retreating beyond borders.”

Advertisements