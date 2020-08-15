BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday, that his organization “will not remain silent on the crime of bombing the Port of Beirut if it is proven that Israel is behind it.”

In his speech on the occasion of the “victory on July 14” in 2006, Nasrallah said, “Hezbollah has no information about the Beirut Port explosion.”

He said that there are two hypotheses about the causes of the Beirut Port explosion, whether it was accidental or sabotage.

He continued, “If it is proven that the cause of the Beirut Port explosion is a sabotage, the negligence must be held accountable, but we must start an investigation about those behind it.”

He explained that if Israel is linked to the explosion at the port, the truth will not be reached in light of the FBI’s participation in the ongoing investigation.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized that “the most dangerous thing is that facing a national calamity of this magnitude, there was a project to bring down the Lebanese state, I want it to push the country into civil war.”

He added, “Hezbollah is concerned with the direct security of the resistance, and we are not able to assume full responsibility for national security with its internal dimension.”