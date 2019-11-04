BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah used a Soviet-era anti-aircraft missile to shoot down an Israeli military drone in southern Lebanon last week, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Monday.
According to Avia.Pro, Hezbollah used the Soviet-era 9K33 Osa (Wasp) anti-aircraft missile to strike the Israeli military drone that was flying over the Nabatieh Governorate of southern Lebanon last Thursday.
“It is not known exactly how the Osa air defense system was delivered to Lebanon; however, according to some reports, at least three of these complexes were delivered to this country via Syria. This fact allows us to argue that now Israeli military flights over Lebanon are more unsafe, as this air defense system is capable of hitting air targets at distances of up to 10 kilometers, with a maximum target speed of 1,500 km/hr,” Avia.Pro reported.
Lebanon does not have any air defense systems, so Hezbollah most likely received these missiles from both Syria and Iran.
It is worth mentioning that Hezbollah hasn’t used anti-aircraft missiles in the past; however, given this latest response, it is very likely that they will use them again in the future.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.