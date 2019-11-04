BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah used a Soviet-era anti-aircraft missile to shoot down an Israeli military drone in southern Lebanon last week, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Monday.

According to Avia.Pro, Hezbollah used the Soviet-era 9K33 Osa (Wasp) anti-aircraft missile to strike the Israeli military drone that was flying over the Nabatieh Governorate of southern Lebanon last Thursday.

“It is not known exactly how the Osa air defense system was delivered to Lebanon; however, according to some reports, at least three of these complexes were delivered to this country via Syria. This fact allows us to argue that now Israeli military flights over Lebanon are more unsafe, as this air defense system is capable of hitting air targets at distances of up to 10 kilometers, with a maximum target speed of 1,500 km/hr,” Avia.Pro reported.

Lebanon does not have any air defense systems, so Hezbollah most likely received these missiles from both Syria and Iran.

It is worth mentioning that Hezbollah hasn’t used anti-aircraft missiles in the past; however, given this latest response, it is very likely that they will use them again in the future.

