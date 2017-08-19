BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Two days before the Lebanese Army began their offensive in the Ras Ba’albak region, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah kick-started a massive operation to clear the western slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains from the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists occupying this part of the Lebanese border.

In a matter of two days, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah have liberated a large chunk of the Jarajeer Barrens, killing and wounding scores of Islamic State militants that are flanked from three different sides.

On Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard and Hezbollah continued their large-scale operation, liberating the imperative Abu Khadeir and Mass’oud valleys that are located along the Lebanese border with Syria.

Following this advance, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah pushed deeper into ISIL-occupied lands, taking control of several areas, including Sha’abat Srour, Qabr Al-‘Arsali, Khirbat Al-‘Aylat, Abu Khadeij Point, and Shalouf Point.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah now have fire control over the Lebanese border after taking control over the Shalouf Point that overlooks the Zamrani Crossing.