BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Supporters of Hezbollah were seen leaving several protests in Lebanon following a speech by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.
According to reports, Hezbollah supporters were seen leaving the protests in the cities of Beirut, Soor (var. Tyre), Ba’albak, and Reyak with the organization’s flags.
Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech on Friday primarily touched on the protests, which he did not criticize, but rather, said the demonstrators should begin to meet with the government.
The Hezbollah leader further pledged his support for the Lebanese President Michel ‘Aoun and reaffirmed his organization’s stance on maintaining the current government.
