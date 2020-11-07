BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – On Friday, Hezbollah condemned the decision of the U.S. Treasury to impose sanctions against the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, considering the decision “a blatant and crude interference in the internal affairs of Lebanon.”
In a statement published by Al-Manar TV, the Lebanese organization said, “Hezbollah condemns the decision taken by the U.S. Treasury Department against the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, His Excellency Minister Gebran Bassil, and considers it a pure political decision and a blatant and blunt interference in the internal affairs of Lebanon.”
The statement continued, “The United States, the sponsor of terrorism and extremism in the world, is also the state that sponsors corruption, the corrupt, and dictatorial states around the world and believes in their protection and support by all means. Therefore, it is the last person entitled to talk about fighting corruption.”
The statement added, “This decision specifically aims to subject a large Lebanese political team to the American conditions and dictates Lebanon.”
On Friday, November 6, the U.S. Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions on the prominent Lebanese politician, Gebran Bassil.
The U.S. Treasury Department said that sanctions had been imposed on the Lebanese politician, Gebran Bassil, son-in-law of the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, and head of the Free Patriotic Movement.
