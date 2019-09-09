BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – Hezbollah announced that their forces had shot down an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that entered Lebanese airspace from the Upper Galilee region.

“The Mujahids of the Islamic Resistance countered an Israeli drone with appropriate weapons as it crossed the Palestinian-Lebanese border towards the town of Ramiah,” the Hezbollah statement began.

“The drone was downed on Monday 09/09/2019 at the outskirts of the town and is now in the hands of the Resistance,” they added.

Hezbollah will likely release photos of the Israeli drone in the coming hours as they usually release their statement and then proof shortly after these incidents.

The downing of this Israeli drone by Hezbollah comes just days after the latter fired an anti-tank guided missile at an IDF vehicle.

Hezbollah issued this response after the Israeli Air Force targeted their positions in the Aqraba area of Damascus.

