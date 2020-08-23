BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Hezbollah announced last night that its air defense forces had shot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon.

“The Islamic Resistance shot down an Israeli drone that penetrated Lebanese airspace near the town of Aita al-Shaab,” Hezbollah Media Relations said in a brief statement.

In its statement, Hezbollah added that the Israeli drone “is in the custody of the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance.”

In turn, the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, confirmed, via Twitter, that an Israeli drone had crashed on Lebanese territory.

He said, “Earlier today, during an operational activity by a military force on the border with Lebanon, a military drone fell inside Lebanese territory. There is no fear of information leakage.”

The Israeli-Lebanese border area is witnessing significant tension after the killing of the Hezbollah officer, Ali Kamel Mohsen, during the Israeli raid near the Damascus International Airport on July 20th.

On July 27, the Israeli army announced that it had thwarted a “sabotage operation” attempted by a Hezbollah cell on the border between Lebanon and Israel, when several sources reported exchanges of fire and explosions heard in the disputed Shebaa Farms area, while Hezbollah denied the Israeli allegations.