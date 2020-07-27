BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Hezbollah has officially denied all claims of an attack against the Israeli forces along the Lebanese border on Monday.

“All the enemy claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine is an attempt to invent fake news and fake victories,” the Hezbollah statement said.

The Hezbollah statement comes just hours after the Israeli Army said they foiled an attack by enemy forces along the Lebanese border.

According to the claims, Hezbollah fighters attempted to attack an Israeli military convoy in the Sheba’a Farms area, resulting in the IDF’s counter-attack near Kafr Shouba.

The situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border has been rather tense as of late, with reports of an imminent Hezbollah attack against the IDF in retaliation for the killing of Ali Kamel Mohsen on July 20th in Damascus.

The Israeli Defense Forces have reportedly beefed up their presence along the Lebanese border in order to prevent any attacks by Hezbollah and their allies.

