BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s political aide Hussein Hussein Khalil revealed details regarding the role that Syria played in supporting Hezbollah during the July 2006 war against Israel.

In a television interview on Al-Manar TV, Khalil pointed out that “the Syrian Army provided military supplies to the resistance during the days of the July war,” stressing that “President Bashar al-Assad is a key partner in the victory over Israel, and his position is absolutely unforgettable.”

He pointed out, “the Syrian army opened its warehouses and sent all the quality weapons to the resistance, where Major General Mohammed Suleiman, who was subsequently assassinated, supervised the transfer of these weapons. In the last days of the war, especially in the Israeli Merkava tank massacre.”

Khalil revealed a message sent by President Bashar Al-Assad to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, delivered by Major General Assef Shawkat, who was assassinated at the beginning of the Syrian crisis, as the letter confirmed the Syrian Army’s readiness to move towards the front if the resistance deems it appropriate, even if it is forced to move towards the western Beqa’a.

Khalil added that “the Secretary-General of Hezbollah has not forgotten the role played by President Bashar al-Assad, and he changed it to fulfill the fulfillment later.”

