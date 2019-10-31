BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah has reportedly shot down an Israeli spy drone that entered Lebanese airspace this afternoon.

According to reports, the Israeli drone entered southern Lebanon this afternoon when it was spotted by Hezbollah and shot down shortly after in the Nabatieh Governorate.

Lebanon: Pictures from the scene were reportedly an Israeli drone was downed https://t.co/kRgsDift22 pic.twitter.com/TI4bTUEVXm — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 31, 2019

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have yet to comment on these claims; however, if true, this will mark the first time since mid-September that Hezbollah and Israel have had a confrontation.

In September, the Israeli forces carried out an attack on a Hezbollah compound in Damascus, followed by a suicide drone strike on the Lebanese group’s media center.

This attack prompted Hezbollah to respond with a missile strike on IDF vehicle along the Lebanese border.

The situation would later be deescalated by the United Nations Peace Keeping Forces, who urged both sides to return to the cessation of hostilities agreement.

