BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah released pictures on Monday of the Israeli drone, which crashed yesterday evening in southern Lebanon.

The organization’s military media published photos of the Israeli drone, showing the unmanned aircraft mostly still intact, despite crashing inside of southern Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its drone crashed in southern Lebanon, adding that they are not worried about any data being taken from it.

An Israeli army statement said: “A little while ago, during an IDF operation on the Lebanese border, an Israeli army drone crashed into Lebanese territory and there was no fear of information leaking.”

The Lebanese-Israeli border is witnessing great tension against the backdrop of the killing of a Hezbollah member in southern Damascus on July 20th.

