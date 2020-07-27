BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Hezbollah released pictures on Monday of the Israeli drone, which crashed yesterday evening in southern Lebanon.
The organization’s military media published photos of the Israeli drone, showing the unmanned aircraft mostly still intact, despite crashing inside of southern Lebanon
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its drone crashed in southern Lebanon, adding that they are not worried about any data being taken from it.
An Israeli army statement said: “A little while ago, during an IDF operation on the Lebanese border, an Israeli army drone crashed into Lebanese territory and there was no fear of information leaking.”
The Lebanese-Israeli border is witnessing great tension against the backdrop of the killing of a Hezbollah member in southern Damascus on July 20th.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.