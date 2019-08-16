BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah has released a new video this week showing their troops targeting an Israeli warship off the coast of Lebanon during the 2006 War.

The 2006 War was fought between Hezbollah and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the Summer of 2006.

The war itself, which lasted a month, resulted in the death of several people and large-scale destruction inside of Lebanon.

In Lebanon, the war is celebrated as a victory for Hezbollah, with a commemoration ceremony held each year on its anniversary.

Since the war, however, both sides have periodically traded hostilities along the border. In response to these hostilities, Israel has beefed up their defenses at the Lebanese border, constructing several fences north of the Upper Galilee region.

Furthermore, the Israeli Defense Forces carried out a border operation earlier this year that targeted a number of tunnels that Israel claimed were going to be used by Hezbollah to infiltrate into their territory.

The operation ended with the IDF destroying these tunnels in a highly publicized event prior to the Israeli elections.

