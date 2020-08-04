BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – Hezbollah has issued a statement this evening about the recent explosion that took place at the Port of Beirut in the central part of the capital.

“We extend our condolences to the Lebanese people over this national tragedy, and we are putting our capabilities to the service of our people,” Hezbollah said in a statement, commenting on the explosion that took place at Beirut Port today.

“This tragic catastrophe and its unprecedented devastation has serious consequences at various levels and will require from all Lebanese and all political forces and national actors solidarity, unity and joint action to overcome the effects of this cruel ordeal.”

The statement continued: “We extend to the honorable Lebanese people and the families of the martyrs and the wounded, the deepest levels of sympathy and a feeling of deep sorrow for this great national tragedy.”

The Hezbollah statement further saluted all the medical and nursing staff, humanitarian relief organizations and the civil defense and firefighters for their great efforts in rescue, first aid and assistance.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has postponed his speech, which was scheduled for tomorrow, until further notice due to the national tragedy and a commitment to national mourning.