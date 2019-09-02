BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV recently footage showing their troops firing a missile at an Israeli military vehicle along the Israeli-Lebanese border this past weekend.

Hezbollah, in an issued statement on Sunday, said that “at 4:15 P.M. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, supporters of Martyrs Hassan Zbib and Yasser Daher destroyed an Israeli enemy military vehicle at the road of the Avivim barracks (occupied northern Palestine), which resulted in the killing and injuring of those in it.”

Hezbullah’s response on 1/9/2019 at 4:15 pic.twitter.com/8HScuYYnCj — Hussain chehab (@hussain_chehab) September 2, 2019

Hezbollah’s attack on the Israeli military marked the first time this year that they have targeted the Israeli Armed Forces along the Lebanese border.

Previously, the Israeli Armed Forces had struck a Hezbollah compound inside the Aqraba area of Damascus; this later prompted the Lebanese group’s response.

