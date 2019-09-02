BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV recently footage showing their troops firing a missile at an Israeli military vehicle along the Israeli-Lebanese border this past weekend.
Hezbollah, in an issued statement on Sunday, said that “at 4:15 P.M. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, supporters of Martyrs Hassan Zbib and Yasser Daher destroyed an Israeli enemy military vehicle at the road of the Avivim barracks (occupied northern Palestine), which resulted in the killing and injuring of those in it.”
Hezbullah’s response on 1/9/2019 at 4:15 pic.twitter.com/8HScuYYnCj
— Hussain chehab (@hussain_chehab) September 2, 2019
Hezbollah’s attack on the Israeli military marked the first time this year that they have targeted the Israeli Armed Forces along the Lebanese border.
Previously, the Israeli Armed Forces had struck a Hezbollah compound inside the Aqraba area of Damascus; this later prompted the Lebanese group’s response.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.