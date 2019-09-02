BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV recently footage showing their troops firing a missile at an Israeli military vehicle along the Israeli-Lebanese border this past weekend.

Hezbollah, in an issued statement on Sunday, said that “at 4:15 P.M. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, supporters of Martyrs Hassan Zbib and Yasser Daher destroyed an Israeli enemy military vehicle at the road of the Avivim barracks (occupied northern Palestine), which resulted in the killing and injuring of those in it.”

Hezbollah’s attack on the Israeli military marked the first time this year that they have targeted the Israeli Armed Forces along the Lebanese border.

Previously, the Israeli Armed Forces had struck a Hezbollah compound inside the Aqraba area of Damascus; this later prompted the Lebanese group’s response.

hestroy
hestroy
Nice! Those filthy devils have to suffer for their sins against humanity.

2019-09-03 09:42
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Dream on. The two missiles were intercepted by Trophy LV.
The armoured car is seen later through CCTVs in the area.
BTW, they’ve just done another strike on Hezb, but in Deir-Ezzor

2019-09-03 12:55
steven clark
Israeli government didn't mention anything about this ….it definitely hit army jeep but I know they fired 100 tank shell's also war plane's***t targets so they said….

2019-09-02 23:47
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
In fact 155mm artillery shells with Howitzers. Tanks have no 155mm.

2019-09-03 12:12
NecroIslamoLeftist
The Original Video in HQ of the attack, 2/09/2019 VIDEO https://central-media.org/34743/633

2019-09-03 02:06
NecroIslamoLeftist
The ORIGINAL VIDEO in HQ 2/09/2019 VIDEO https://central-media.org/34743/633

2019-09-03 02:13
Stern Daler
Oh, firing one missile?

That much?

p.s. Either saturate or refrain. IMHO.

rabbi drewzif
rabbi drewzif
@stern; Why say a thousand words when one will do ! 🙂

2019-09-03 09:30
Stern Daler
@rabbe, if not ready refrain.

Never volunteer info before You are ready.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
2 simultaneous missiles on a single target. Both missed : CCTV around filmed the car few after, the 2 blasts on the asphalt have been shown too.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Nasrallah: "The operation itself, despite all Israeli and US threats is an achievement. We established the equation of deterrence and said to Netanyahu that we no longer have red lines"

2019-09-03 12:17
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Nasrallah: "What is new is that we have moved from the response in occupied Lebanese territory to the land of Palestine. If you attack, all your soldiers and colonies deep in depth will be among the objectives of our response"

2019-09-03 12:18
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Nasrallah said it 15 hours ago.
1 hour ago : Deir ez-Zur: An unidentified airstrikes targeted locations of the Lebanese Hezbollah in Al Bukamal city this morning.
Translation : Bibi to Nasrallah : 🖕🏾

2019-09-03 12:20
Stern Daler
@death to, I expected such outcome.

p.s. They had better refrained.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Why two Kornet missiles missed when they don’t in Syria?
Trophy LV!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDQODofTrCc
“Try again, fail again, fail better” – S.Beckett

