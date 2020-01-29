BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Hezbollah issued a statement condemning and rejecting the Middle East peace plan unveiled by the Trump administration on Tuesday.
Al-Manar TV quoted a party statement saying: “The shameful deal is a very dangerous step, and it will have very bad repercussions for the future of the region and its people.”
The statement added that the settlement project, which is part of this deal, is aimed at ending the right of return and depriving the Palestinian people of their rights in their land, as well as aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause from the memory of its children.
The so-called “Deal of the Century” has already been rejected by the Palestinian leadership, with Mahmoud Abbas stating that “Jerusalem is not for sale.”
