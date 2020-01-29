BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Hezbollah issued a statement condemning and rejecting the Middle East peace plan unveiled by the Trump administration on Tuesday.

Al-Manar TV quoted a party statement saying: “The shameful deal is a very dangerous step, and it will have very bad repercussions for the future of the region and its people.”

The statement added that the settlement project, which is part of this deal, is aimed at ending the right of return and depriving the Palestinian people of their rights in their land, as well as aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause from the memory of its children.

The so-called “Deal of the Century” has already been rejected by the Palestinian leadership, with Mahmoud Abbas stating that “Jerusalem is not for sale.”

Trump unveils 'Deal of the Century' for Israeli-Palestinian peace: full video

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Hezbullshit should better mind its own business : Lebanon faces very serious issues Nasrallah and his moronic mafia did nothing to solve :
comment image
comment image
comment image
comment image
comment image
comment image
comment image
comment image
How funny : their Houthi "brothers" face the same trash issues in Sana'a!

2020-01-29 16:31
Rod GILLIS
Guest
Rod GILLIS
I have no idea why the US bothered to draft another proposal after the history of these people. It should be clear to the world that they aren't interested in anything except the destruction of Israel. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are Iran proxies with a mandate towards eliminating the Jewish state. The last thing they want is peace. So what is the answer? Let Hezbollah keep degrading Lebanon as Hamas has done to Gaza and keep beating them up every time they send rockets, balloons or mortars across the border. Their living conditions will get so dire they will "bottom out" and realize that they have to change their ways or die.

2020-01-29 17:34