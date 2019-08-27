BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah is preparing to carry out a “calculated strike” against Israel in retaliation for an attack on one of their compounds near the Syrian capital on Saturday, the Reuters News Agency reported.

Citing a source lose to Hezbollah, Reuters said that Hezbollah was preparing a reaction that “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war.”

“The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing,” they added.

In addition to their strikes in Damascus, the Israeli military also carried out attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut and eastern region of Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon about taking any retaliatory measures against his nation’s forces.

However, it should be pointed out that Hezbollah does not publicly discuss their attacks, so not much information is available regarding such an operation.

Furthermore, if an attack is carried out by Hezbollah, it would likely target the Israeli forces in either the occupied Golan Heights, occupied Sheba’a Farms, or Upper Galilee region.

