BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah is preparing to carry out a “calculated strike” against Israel in retaliation for an attack on one of their compounds near the Syrian capital on Saturday, the Reuters News Agency reported.
Citing a source lose to Hezbollah, Reuters said that Hezbollah was preparing a reaction that “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war.”
“The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing,” they added.
In addition to their strikes in Damascus, the Israeli military also carried out attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut and eastern region of Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon about taking any retaliatory measures against his nation’s forces.
However, it should be pointed out that Hezbollah does not publicly discuss their attacks, so not much information is available regarding such an operation.
Furthermore, if an attack is carried out by Hezbollah, it would likely target the Israeli forces in either the occupied Golan Heights, occupied Sheba’a Farms, or Upper Galilee region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.