BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah is preparing to carry out a “calculated strike” against Israel in retaliation for an attack on one of their compounds near the Syrian capital on Saturday, the Reuters News Agency reported.

Citing a source lose to Hezbollah, Reuters said that Hezbollah was preparing a reaction that “is being arranged in a way which wouldn’t lead to a war.”

“The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that’s another thing,” they added.

In addition to their strikes in Damascus, the Israeli military also carried out attacks in the southern suburbs of Beirut and eastern region of Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon about taking any retaliatory measures against his nation’s forces.

However, it should be pointed out that Hezbollah does not publicly discuss their attacks, so not much information is available regarding such an operation.

Furthermore, if an attack is carried out by Hezbollah, it would likely target the Israeli forces in either the occupied Golan Heights, occupied Sheba’a Farms, or Upper Galilee region.

Holohoax Shoah -6m
Guest
Holohoax Shoah -6m
God bless Hezbollah and hope fire rains on these filthy jews.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
William mcdonagh
Guest
William mcdonagh
I think the resistance should absorb the losses for an overall tactical victory.once Syria is free of western backed terrorists,then they can deal with the rodents in tel aviv.

Emile
Guest
Emile
They probably negociate with Israel to see what they could accept as strike. Hezbollah will boast about the wonderful attack and Israel will pretend about a fail attack and both will be happy. I really hope that I'm wrong…. because a very strong reaction will make Israel think twice before retaliating .

Holohoax Shoah -6m
Guest
Holohoax Shoah -6m
Hezbollah is not filthy israel or the US that they begged Iran for a strike on Iran after they shut down their millions dollar drone.

