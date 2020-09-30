BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Hezbollah organized a media tour for what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “Hezbollah’s secret weapons depot.”

The media toured the institution, which is a technical workshop whose task is to manufacture iron in Bir Hassan, near the Iranian embassy in central Beirut, the area in which Netanyahu claimed that there are Hezbollah weapons depots.

The official from Hezbollah’s media relations, Muhammad Afif, told Russia’s Sputnik:

“The media tour came two hours after Netanyahu spoke before the United Nations General Assembly, where he directed false accusations to us, and we wanted to prove in front of the media that there are no missile installations here, but rather a civilian industrial facility owned by Lebanese civilians, and the facility is not destroyed. We wanted to tell him that he lied to the world, but he could not incite the Lebanese against us and that no one believed his false and false accusations.”

The tour came two hours after Netanyahu spoke to the United Nations General Assembly, in which he warned that another explosion might occur in Beirut in the Janah area near Beirut Airport because of the secret weapons depots of Hezbollah, according to his claim.

In response to Netanyahu’s allegations, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah challenged the Israeli Prime Minister’s claim, encouraging the local media to head to the site to see for themselves.

“I invite the media to visit the facility that Netanyahu talked about and claimed that there are missiles there, so that the world can see Netanyahu’s lie on the air, and we will allow the media to enter at 10 (P.M.) in the evening the facility that Netanyahu talked about, so that the world discover his lie,” Nasrallah said during his speech that aired on Al-Manar TV.

Nasrallah added, “We did not put missiles in the port of Beirut or near a gas station, and we know very well where we should place our missiles.”