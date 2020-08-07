BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – According to Al-Akhbar, French President Emmanuel Macron held a short retreat with the head of the Parliamentary Bloc of Hezbollah, Mohamed Raad, during his meeting with party representatives at the headquarters of the French embassy in Lebanon.
Al-Akhbar reported that Macron had met exclusively at the end of yesterday’s meeting with MP Raad. Party sources refused to disclose what took place during the meeting that lasted for several minutes.
The newspaper pointed out that this meeting is the first between the French President and a figure from Hezbollah, which is currently considered a terrorist organization by the United States.
In turn, the Al-Joumhouria newspaper said that Raad, who described the Macron proposal as a “realistic proposition,” claimed during the meeting at the French embassy that “we have no problem in talking to each other, but the problem is that what we agree upon is not implemented. Evidence of that is we approved the Taif Agreement, but we did not implement it. ”
As for the Al-Akhbar report, Raad talked about the necessity of fixing the situation in Lebanon and preserving its strengths, especially “the resistance force that blocked the state’s inability to liberate it, just as the French citizens did during the Nazi occupation.”
It is worth noting that the Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, with speak at 5:30 P.M. (local time) on Friday, marking the first time he has spoken since the Beirut Port explosion.
