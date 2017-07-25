BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – The Lebanese Army and Hezbollah resumed their offensive operations in eastern Lebanon this morning, striking the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIL) inside the ‘Arsal Barrens.

Backed by the Syrian Air Force, the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah attacked the last remaining sites under jihadist control in the ‘Arsal Barrens, inflicting heavy damage on the defenses of HTS and ISIL.

According to Hezbollah’s official media wing, their forces and the Lebanese Army have captured the following sites:

Wadi Hamoudi

Al-Baydar

Sha’bat Nahlah

Wadi Dhalil Al-Barak

Wadi Kamil

Mak’abat Al-Faran

The Lebanese Army and Hezbollah are now attempting to take control of the last sites under jihadist control near the Syrian border-crossing.