BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – The Lebanese Army and Hezbollah resumed their offensive operations in eastern Lebanon this morning, striking the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIL) inside the ‘Arsal Barrens.

Backed by the Syrian Air Force, the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah attacked the last remaining sites under jihadist control in the ‘Arsal Barrens, inflicting heavy damage on the defenses of HTS and ISIL.

According to Hezbollah’s official media wing, their forces and the Lebanese Army have captured the following sites:

  • Wadi Hamoudi
  • Al-Baydar
  • Sha’bat Nahlah
  • Wadi Dhalil Al-Barak
  • Wadi Kamil
  • Mak’abat Al-Faran

The Lebanese Army and Hezbollah are now attempting to take control of the last sites under jihadist control near the Syrian border-crossing.

